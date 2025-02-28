Gripen fighter lands and takes off from road

A Gripen jet takes off from Road 4287 in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, on Thursday. (Photo: Royal Thai Air Force Facebook)

A road in Songkhla province has been transformed into a landing pad for a Gripen fighter jet, marking its first-time use in a practice drill for emergency situations.

A section of Road 4287 in Hat Yai district was closed on Thursday to allow the jet to operate as a makeshift airstrip while the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) simulated an attack on its air base, necessitating the use of a road base.

The pilots successfully landed the twin-set jet to refuel and equip the aircraft with missiles before taking off during the one-hour exercise, according to the RTAF.

Road 4287 was selected by the air force from seven options for this historic operation, marking the first time a road has been used as a base for combat aircraft.

Gripen jets serve as the main combat aircraft for the Thai military, with their main base located at Wing 7 in Surat Thani province.