Cheers to 60 years of friendship between Singapore and Thailand

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) was honoured to host a reception on board RSS Endeavour at Sattahip, Thailand, to commemorate this significant milestone. The reception was attended by Ms Catherine Wong Siow Ping, Singapore's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, as well as esteemed guests from Thailand's Ministry of Defence and participants from Exercise Cobra Gold 2025 which include the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) and Royal Thai Navy (RTN).

The RTN and RSN enjoy a close and longstanding relationship. Both navies interact regularly through our bilateral Exercise Singsiam, leadership dialogues, professional exchanges, and cross-attendance of courses.

Here's to the continued partnership and strengthening of cooperation between our navies!