Girl attacked by neighbour's pit bull

Sola is the seven-year-old pit bull that attacked a six-year-old girl on Thursday night (TV screenshot).

NONTHABURI — A six-year-old girl was seriously injured after a neighbour's pit bull attacked her while she slept.

Buapetch rescuers were called to the scene at 8pm on Thursday at a single-storey house without a fence in Pak Kret district, where they found bloodstains and scattered belongings inside.

The child suffered multiple bite wounds, mostly to her head. Neighbours who subdued the dog before the rescue team arrived saved her life, and she was rushed to Pak Kret Hospital 2.

One of the neighbours, 48, reported hearing the girl cry and entered the house to pull the pit bull away, hitting its head with a wooden stick. The girl's father, sister and grandmother were also at the scene, he said.

Another neighbour, 27, said that when he arrived, the dog was dragging the girl from the bed.

The seven-year-old male pit bull, named Sola, lived in a house behind where the attack occurred. The dog's owner, 54-year-old Montien, said Sola usually stayed indoors but escaped when a neighbour left the door unlocked.

The girl was reportedly under close watch at the hospital, and Ms Montien's brother had already visited her.

According to Ms Montien, her dog had never attacked anyone before and was usually kept in a cage or allowed to roam around the house occasionally.

The owner apologised and assured that she would take responsibility.

The child's family filed a complaint with Pak Kret police.