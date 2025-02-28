Summer has just begun

Listen to this article

A visitor cools off using a water sprinkler installed at Wat Pho in ฺBangkok to help people beat the scorching heat on April 30, 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Summer officially began in Thailand on Friday and will end in mid-May, according to weather forecasters.

The Meteorological Department declared the end of winter and the start of summer on Friday, which will see temperatures rising until mid-May.

People in the central and northeastern regions are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities due to the extreme heat conditions from Saturday to Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 40°C.

Last week, the department said that moderate temperatures are expected due to a cooler La Niña during this summer.