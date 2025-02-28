Foreign-owned motorbike rental business busted on Koh Phangan

Two Myanmar nationals arrested at shop that owner said had daily turnover of B20,000

Police arrest a Myanmar man and his employee during a raid on a motorcycle repair shop on Koh Phangan on Thursday. The shop also rents motorcycles to foreign tourists and earns about 20,000 baht a day, the owner said. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A Myanmar national who runs a motorcycle rental business that earns him 20,000 baht a day has been arrested on Koh Phangan for working in an occupation reserved for Thais. A compatriot who works for him was also arrested.

A team of tourist police, immigration officers and local officials raided a motorcycle repair shop at Ban Hat Rin Village Moo 6 in tambon Ban Tai to arrest owner Than Zin Soe, 40, and his employee Win Naing, 39, on Thursday.

Seized from the shop were nine motorcycles and an air tank, Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit, the local tourist police inspector, said on Friday.

The arrest followed complaints from tourists that a foreign national had seized passports from those who rented his vehicles and charged high rental fees, said Pol Lt Col Winit.

During questioning, Than Zin Soe confirmed that he rented motorcycles and kept the passports of his customers to ensure the return of the bikes. The shop also did repairs. Those who rented motorcycles were required to sign contracts. He said he paid his employee 200 baht a day plus food and accommodation.

He said he earned at least 13,000 baht a day from motorcycle rentals and additional income from related services such as bike repairs, or about 20,000 baht a day in total.

The two men were detained. Than Zin Soe has been charged with illegally running a business, being a foreign national working in a reserved occupation, and employing an illegal migrant. His employee has been charged with working without a permit. It was also discovered that he had overstayed his visa by five years. They were handed over to the Koh Phangan police station for legal action.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phuek-am, the Tourist Police Bureau commissioner, said he had instructed heads of tourist police stations in resort areas such as Koh Samui and Koh Phangan to aggressively crack down on foreign nationals who entered the country to break the law.