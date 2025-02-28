Boat to lose licence for dumping waste

Actions by staff of dinner cruise on Chao Phraya River prompt authorities to review enforcement

Boats are deployed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to collect garbage in the Chao Phraya River at riverside restaurants near the Memorial Bridge. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu

The Marine Department is looking to suspend the boat licence of a captain whose crew recently dumped rubbish into the Chao Phraya River, according to Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

The move came after a video of staff on the Royal Galaxy Cruise, which offers dining cruises, dumping waste into the river near the Krungthep Bridge surfaced online on Wednesday.

Ms Manaporn said she ordered Kritpetch Chaichuay, the director-general of the Marine Department, to investigate and take action against the boat operator, Happy International Trade Co Ltd.

Initial actions included the suspension of the captain’s licence and the boat’s operating licence.

The department is also preparing to meet with the relevant agencies to discuss penalties and work with the Thai Boats Association and all operators of passenger boats on the Chao Phraya to ensure proper environmental management in the future.

Evidence is being gathered, and complaints will be filed with the Pak Khlong San police station to investigate the case, Mr Kritpetch said.

He said the actions of the cruise staff violated Section 119 of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act BE 2546, which carries penalties of up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, an adviser to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, also visited the location where the incident occurred.

Mr Pornphrom said the Royal Galaxy Cruise was found to have no food vending licence, which is legally required for all dinner cruises.

As a result, the Rat Burana district office issued a warning and granted the boat’s owner seven days to apply for the necessary permit.

The boat operator released a statement claiming the offence was committed by temporary employees who had not yet received training in waste disposal protocols. These employees’ contracts have been terminated.

“On behalf of Royal Galaxy Cruise, we deeply apologise for the incident that occurred. The management has been informed about the matter and has taken immediate action to address it,” the company said.