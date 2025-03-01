PM visits Sa Kaeo in anti-scammer push

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, King's Guard, for a meeting about the suppression of call centre scams during her visit to Sa Kaeo to follow up on the government's crackdown. GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the border area of Sa Kaeo province yesterday, where she reaffirmed the government's commitment to cracking down on call centre scams operating from Cambodia.

The premier chaired a meeting to combat these criminal operations attended by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), and representatives from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and telecommunication service providers also took part in the meeting.

She said the visit aimed to assess progress and evaluate whether further measures were needed to enhance cooperation between state agencies and the private sector.

Ahead of the visit, the prime minister vowed on Tuesday to intensify the crackdown on call centre gangs, saying the government would not stop until the job was done.

She told parliament on Thursday that the government was on the right track in implementing policies to combat them.

The prime minister also visited a screening centre yesterday for call centre scam victims in Sa Kaeo and was briefed on the centre's role and work process.

According to local officials, 119 people who were deceived into working for scam operations in Cambodia will be sent to Thailand today. The screening process will take about two weeks to complete.

The group was initially set to be sent back yesterday, but Cambodia postponed the transfer to today. They were among 215 people rescued from scam compounds in the Cambodian border town of Poi Pet last weekend.

AIS and True Corporation representatives said they are implementing measures in the border provinces that are in line with NBTC instructions to assist with the crackdown efforts.