Foreigners warned over condo rentals

Condominium buildings rise above Chatuchak Park in Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government has issued a warning to foreigners who buy condominium units and rent them out as hotels that they are violating Thai law, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said on Friday.

The warning comes after the authorities learned about many cases of Chinese nationals renting out their condominium rooms to tourists via Airbnb.

The move stems from complaints by residents at some condominiums, mainly in the Sukhumvit area, about constant annoyance, including loud noise, cannabis smoking and damage to common property caused by short-term occupants and visitors.

According to their complaints, which were shared online, these short-term occupants were tourists who rented rooms via online platforms. The rooms were owned by Chinese nationals and rented out as Airbnb accommodations.

Keycards to access the condo and the room were provided in lock boxes with digital codes for the tourists, which jeopardised the safety of the residents, according to the complaints.

Some said their condominium juristic offices resolved the problems by prohibiting unit owners from installing public lockboxes within the property. However, the Chinese investors resolved this by installing lockboxes in public areas near the property, including on trees, light poles or street-side food carts.

Mr Anukul said that foreign investors' acquisition of condominium units and their attempts to offer rooms for daily rentals via Airbnb without legal permits violated the Hotel Act 2004.

Violators will face a fine of up to 20,000 baht plus an additional 10,000 baht fine per day until such activities cease. Most condominium regulations also clearly prohibit daily rentals.

Mr Anukul said the Ministry of Interior also instructed the Department of Provincial Administration to closely monitor the situation and conduct inspection visits to suspicious condos. He said that all violators, whether they are Thai or foreign nationals, will face legal action.

Meanwhile, Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), confirmed reports of Chinese investors buying condos in key tourist areas and renting them out daily, causing a disturbance to other residents.

The BMA inspected condos around Sathon, Charoen Rat, Chan and Sukhumvit 42 roads. One lockbox was found at the latter location, prompting the BMA to request the Phra Khanong district office to investigate further.

Mr Aekvarunyoo said condominium juristic offices are required to monitor and report any suspicious behaviour and strictly enforce regulations prohibiting daily rentals.

He said public awareness must be raised about the legal regulations and the negative impact of illegal rentals. The public is also encouraged to alert the authorities to any wrongdoing, he added.

Online rental platforms like Airbnb must also be regulated, he noted.