Singapore navy flags 60 years of ties

Listen to this article

Singapore's ambassador to Thailand Catherine Wong Siow Ping, wearing red, poses for a photo with Thai and Singaporean navy representatives in Sattahip on Thursday. SINGAPORE EMBASSY

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) hosted a reception on board the RSS Endeavour at Sattahip in Chon Buri on Thursday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties with Thailand.

The event was attended by Catherine Wong Siow Ping, Singapore's ambassador to Thailand, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and participants from Exercise Cobra Gold 2025, which include the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN). The navies of both nations interact regularly through the bilateral Exercise Singsiam, leadership dialogues, professional exchanges, and cross-attendance of courses, according to a statement from the Singapore Embassy.

The RSS Endeavour is an Endurance-class Landing Ship Tank (LST), one of the biggest ships in the Singaporean navy's fleet. It is mainly used for amphibious operations, troop transport, and humanitarian aid missions, and it frequently takes part in regional exercises and naval diplomacy projects throughout Southeast Asia.