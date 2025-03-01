Singapore navy flags 60 years of ties
text size
Thailand
General

Singapore navy flags 60 years of ties

PUBLISHED : 1 Mar 2025 at 04:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Post Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Singapore's ambassador to Thailand Catherine Wong Siow Ping, wearing red, poses for a photo with Thai and Singaporean navy representatives in Sattahip on Thursday. SINGAPORE EMBASSY
Singapore's ambassador to Thailand Catherine Wong Siow Ping, wearing red, poses for a photo with Thai and Singaporean navy representatives in Sattahip on Thursday. SINGAPORE EMBASSY

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) hosted a reception on board the RSS Endeavour at Sattahip in Chon Buri on Thursday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties with Thailand.

The event was attended by Catherine Wong Siow Ping, Singapore's ambassador to Thailand, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and participants from Exercise Cobra Gold 2025, which include the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN). The navies of both nations interact regularly through the bilateral Exercise Singsiam, leadership dialogues, professional exchanges, and cross-attendance of courses, according to a statement from the Singapore Embassy.

The RSS Endeavour is an Endurance-class Landing Ship Tank (LST), one of the biggest ships in the Singaporean navy's fleet. It is mainly used for amphibious operations, troop transport, and humanitarian aid missions, and it frequently takes part in regional exercises and naval diplomacy projects throughout Southeast Asia.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING