Thai rice farmers to renew protests over falling prices

Another gathering planned for Tuesday at Government House to spur cabinet action

Listen to this article

Farmers harvest rice in a field in Nonthaburi province on Feb 25, 2025. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Rice farmers from 12 provinces plan another protest outside Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday due to the lack of discussion about price support in the recent cabinet meeting.

Chakrapruet Banjerdkit, a coordinator for the rice farmers’ network in Phichit, said on Saturday that growers from all 12 districts of the northern province would gather in Bangkok, pressuring the government to raise rice prices.

The protest will include other farmers’ groups from 12 provinces in the lower north and upper central regions, with about 400 farmers expected to turn up.

They are calling for government assistance to raise the price of dry season rice to 11,000 baht per tonne, from the current low range of 6,000 to 7,000 baht.

Mr Chakrapruet said the farmers felt compelled to protest after their concerns were overlooked in the cabinet meeting, and upon hearing a proposal from a former Phichit senator that did not include any input from them.

Farmers last gathered at Government House on Feb 19, demanding that the government boost prices, as current market rates do not cover their production costs in many cases.

According to the Thai Rice Exporters Association, the country’s rice exports are expected to drop by 33% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year as competition in the world market has intensified.