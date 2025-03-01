Thai perfumers urged to use local plants

Distinctive fragrances could help Thai products stand out in international markets

Listen to this article

Jasmine plants are grown in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province. Ylang-ylang, water jasmine, champaca and agarwood are also seen as having high potential to be developed by the local perfume industry. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

The Thai government is encouraging entrepreneurs to come up with perfumes and other scented products that highlight the distinctive fragrances of Thai flowers to boost the profile of the nation’s wellness industry in the global market.

The Office of Trade Policy and Strategy has identified several species of aromatic plants that could be developed into perfumes and other products that would stand out in international markets. These include ylang-ylang, water jasmine, champaca and agarwood, said government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak.

Entrepreneurs could start by developing scents derived from local plants, which will ultimately have a positive knock-on effect on their commercial cultivation, he said.

The cultivation of these plants must be carried out in a sustainable manner, to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality raw materials. The process also must meet international standards, such as ISO 9235, to assure consumers of product safety and quality.

Certification from the International Fragrance Association, as well as collaboration with renowned perfumers and cosmetics companies will also boost confidence in the quality of local perfumes.

Modern marketing strategies, such as social media advertising, e-commerce promotions and hands-on workshops, would help attract customers.

“These will increase brand awareness and drive sales for the Thai perfume businesses,” said Mr Anukul.

Euromonitor data shows the value of the global perfume market reached $67 billion (2.2 trillion baht) last year. The market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 4.25%, reaching $79.2 billion by 2028.

The value of the domestic perfume market was $391 million last year. It is expected to grow by 5.9% per year to reach $491 million by 2028, he added.