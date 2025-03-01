Over 500 Myanmar refugees fleeing clashes enter Thailand

Fighting between Myanmar army and Karen rebels endangers people on both sides of border

Listen to this article

Myanmar nationals wade across the Moei River into Thailand to seek refuge from ongoing violence and conflict in their home country. (Screenshot)

New clashes between the Myanmar government and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) have triggered an exodus while endangering nationals on the Thai side, say security officials.

The Naresuan taskforce of the Thai army conducted a helicopter survey of the border with Myanmar in Nong Bua village in tambon Mae U Su of Tak province on Saturday.

The survey was prompted by skirmishes around Myanmar army bases by KNLA forces, which have caused fear in surrounding areas.

Clashes reportedly occurred just 800 metres from Nong Bua, with another flare-up reported from the Kyra Piao Kong base, only 1.5 kilometres from Tha Song Yang district of Tak.

Maj Gen Maitri Chupreecha, commander of the Naresuan taskforce, said these movements have endangered lives and property on both sides of the border, and the military is concerned that incursions into Thailand may occur.

So far, 545 Myanmar nationals have sought to avoid the conflict by crossing into Thailand and have been taken to two temporary safe zones.

Military and border police forces are assisting the refugees and providing humanitarian aid.

The Naresuan taskforce has ordered the provision of food, clothing and necessities to units caring for those seeking shelter and has visited some of those currently in the safe zones.

The latest development comes at a time when Thai security officials in Tak are bracing for an influx of victims freed from scam centres in Myawaddy as the crackdown on crime continues.

In January, healthcare centres serving tens of thousands of refugees on the Thai-Myanmar border were ordered shut after United States President Donald Trump froze most foreign aid, forcing Thai officials to transport the sickest patients to other facilities.