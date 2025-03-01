Doctors warn parents of rise in scarlet fever

Condition most commonly found in children aged 5 to 15 treatable with medication

Doctors and nurses conduct scarlet fever screening checks for students at Wat Bang Chalongnok School in Samut Prakan on Friday. (Photo: Wat Bang Chalongnok School Facebook page)

Thai health authorities have advised parents to remain vigilant but to not panic following a rise in scarlet fever cases among children.

Scarlet fever — an infection caused by Group A Streptococcus — is most commonly found in children aged 5 to 15, said Dr Akkharathan Jitnuyanont, director of the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.

Symptoms include high fever, sore throat, inflamed tonsils, a rash on the body and limbs, and a “strawberry-like” appearance of the tongue, he said.

Dr Akkharathan said scarlet fever must be treated with medication, and completing the full course of treatment is essential to prevent serious health complications.

Patients typically recover within seven to 10 days after starting treatment. However, parents are advised to monitor symptoms for two to three weeks, as complications such as a rapid heartbeat or changes in urination require medical attention.

Dr Thanin Vejjaphinant, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, suggested the rise in cases may be linked to “immunity debt” following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that while there are multiple strains of Group A Streptococcus, only some cause scarlet fever, and these are being closely monitored to control its spread.