Pathum Thani road widening finished

Lam Luk Ka Road at Klong 7 in Pathum Thani has been expanded to four lanes to solve a traffic congestion problem. (Photo: Ministry of Transport public relations office)

The Department of Rural Roads has completed the widening of Lam Luk Ka Road at Klong 7 in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, to four lanes to solve traffic congestion problems.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said traffic on rural road 3004, as it is officially designated, was heavy with more than 18,000 vehicles per day.

The road connects to Road No 3005 (Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok) and Road No 3312 (Lam Luk Ka Road), which many trucks use as a shortcut. As a result, the minister said he asked the department to widen the road to ease congestion, enhance logistics and support future urban expansion. The project cost 561 million baht.

The four-lane road, covering a total distance of 10.4 kilometres, is now open for public use, said Montri Dechasakulsom, director-general of the department.

The road surface is asphalt concrete, while intersections are built with reinforced concrete pavements. The project also includes a median strip, sidewalks, a drainage system, street lighting and safety equipment including CCTV cameras.

A concrete bridge was also built over the Rangsit Prayurasakdi Canal. The road has four footbridges.

“The road will help reduce travel time and be safer for motorists,” Mr Montri said.