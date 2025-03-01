49 migrants held in Kanchanaburi

The migrants from Myanmar who were arrested in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi told police they were heading for a pickup point where they were to be taken to Samut Sakhon. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI - A special task force on Friday detained 49 people for illegal entry in Sangkhla Buri district near the Thai-Myanmar border, local officials said on Saturday.

The group was travelling on foot when they were discovered by the unit, which was looking into a tip-off about possible movements of illegal migrants from Myanmar. None of those arrested had proper identification documents.

Speaking through an interpreter, the group said they had crossed the border via Ban Bo Yipoon and were heading to a designated pickup point for transfer to Samut Sakhon where they would have work.

They said they were to be taken by boat to avoid road checkpoints, and at their destination they were to pay brokers 15,000 baht each for fees.

All 49 individuals were charged with illegal entry and handed over to local police for legal action.