NESDC stands by its foreigner health cost stats

Listen to this article

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Saturday defended the figures it recently referenced on the cost of providing healthcare to foreign workers, insisting they were based on data supplied by the Ministry of Public Health.

In its report, the NESDC said there was a significant increase in demand for healthcare services from foreign patients, especially along the border, with a record 3.8 million healthcare visits in the 2024 fiscal year.

The surge in visits, according to the report, cost the government about 92 billion baht, a sharp increase from previous years' figures, but only 3.3% of the total cost was reimbursed, placing a huge financial burden on local hospitals.

However, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin voiced scepticism about the cost, arguing the actual cost of providing healthcare to foreign workers, including those living along the border, was closer to two billion baht.

Mr Somsak suggested the discrepancy could be the result of erroneous data entry and reporting.

In its clarification, the NESDC said the data on foreign workers in the public health system in the border areas was provided by the Public Health Ministry's Secretariat Office in both document and digital file formats.

The data included the number of foreign workers accessing the healthcare services, particularly those in border provinces categorised by nationality, healthcare rights and the details on their medical records.

Also provided was the data on the number of medical personnel and costs of healthcare which could be collected and not collected during 2017–2024.

In the fiscal year 2024, total healthcare expenses for foreign workers in 31 border provinces amounted to 95.2 billion baht of which 92 billion was said to be subsidised.

Although the Division of Health Economics and Health Security on Feb 28 informed the NESDC that it would provide updated data, the NESDC insisted its report was compiled in accordance with academic principles.