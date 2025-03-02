MotoGP opening race in Buri Ram draws over 200K visitors

Listen to this article

This year's MotoGP season-opening race in Buri Ram is expected to draw more than 200,000 visitors and bring in five billion baht in revenue, deputy Government spokesman Karom Phonphonklang said yesterday.

Mr Karom said Thailand is hosting the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025, the first of 22 MotoGP races worldwide, at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram from Friday until today.

During this period, a One Tambon One Product (OTOP) fair will take place behind Chang Arena Stadium, showcasing local products and cultural heritage from across the country.

Security forces -- including police, military personnel, administrative officers, and volunteers -- have been deployed to ensure the safety of both Thai and international visitors.

Mr Karom urged business operators, restaurants, and hotels to treat tourists fairly. He warned that businesses found overcharging or failing to clearly display prices would face penalties.

Failure to display price tags carries a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Hoarding goods, overpricing, or refusing to sell products could result in penalties of up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.

Tourists can report violations via the hotline 1569.

Last year, the event welcomed 205,343 spectators, including 50,677 foreign visitors, generating 4.75 billion baht in economic value. It created 6,939 jobs, and contributed over 300 million baht in government tax revenue.