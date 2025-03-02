Rights body airs fears over biomass power plant impacts

Listen to this article

Suchart: Locals share our fears

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has suggested measures to address concerns over the environmental and health impacts of biomass power plants in the deep South.

Suchart Setthamalinee, an NHRC commissioner, told a recent media briefing that human rights networks in the South have concerns about the potential negative impacts of the plants -- worries shared by many residents.

He said 16 companies have been granted licences to operate biomass power plants in the deep South.

An inspection found local agencies in areas where the plants are located failed to provide residents with clear information about their environmental impacts.

The agencies only informed residents the plants had complied with environmental impact assessment (EIA) reports, but an inspection found some plants have caused pollution by releasing ash in the air, and creating loud noises, Mr Suchart said.

Small power plants with a capacity of no more than 10 megawatts are exempt from EIAs. However, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) must ensure operators follow a code of practice set by the ERC to prevent any potential impacts on the environment and people living nearby.

Regarding two small biomass power plant projects in tambon Patae in Yala's Yaha district -- one with a capacity of three megawatts and the other with a capacity of six megawatts -- a public hearing on them was held on Nov 22, 2023. It came amid strong opposition from residents concerned about the potential environmental and health impacts.

The NHRC suggested the ERC should instruct the project developers to provide locals with details regarding the projects and hold another public hearing, Mr Suchart said. The ERC should also ensure developers carry out human rights due diligence to prevent human rights abuses in business operations.

The NHRC also suggested local administrative organisations work together with local communities to monitor the Power Development Fund to ensure the money is spent in line with intended purposes, including monitoring and preventing impacts on the environment and communities, Mr Suchart said.