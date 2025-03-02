Phuket beefs up controls on foreigners after surge in crime

Listen to this article

By the book: A file photo shows a suspect being detained by police at the immigration office at Phuket airport. (Police photo)

Phuket, in association with international consulates, is ramping up its immigration screenings and crackdowns on illegal activities following a surge in the number of drug-related crimes and foreigners working on the island illegally.

Last year, 194 foreigners in Phuket had their visas rescinded, and 998 faced deportation for criminal activities, mostly drug-related and working without a proper visa, said Pol Col Kriangkrai Ariyaying, chief of Phuket's immigration police.

The province's immigration office now meets international consular officials once every two months, he said. Arrivals must not have any outstanding arrest warrants or be on any blacklists, and they are responsible for proving they have sufficient money with them and a clear itinerary, Pol Col Kriangkrai said. And when they are in Phuket, more measures are now being employed to verify their places of stay and crack down on any attempts to work illegally.

Many foreigners have been caught working illegally as tour guides in Phuket. "If caught breaking the law, they will be arrested and deported," Pol Col Kriangkrai said. "Tourists must abide by the law, or they may be arrested and banned from re-entering Thailand for good."

The public is also being encouraged to help police watch out for signs of criminal activities linked to foreigners in Phuket and report any suspicious incidents to authorities, he said. In January alone, about 800,000 foreign tourists arrived on the island, while the number of foreigners staying there on year-long visas is put at 36,000. Most are operating a business, studying or in retirement.

While Muang district is the most popular location for long-stay visitors, most of whom are Russians, other districts also have their fair share of expats. In January, four foreigners were detained in Phuket after police found they had fled to Thailand despite having arrest warrants from elsewhere, said Pol Col Kriangkrai. The number of tourist visas that were revoked that month due to people breaking the law amounted to 34, he added.

Visitors are advised to download the Thailand tourist police mobile application, which is available in six languages, said Pol Col Phisit Sawatthawon, chief of Sub-division 2 of Tourist Police Division 3. With this app, any tourists who need help can be located and reached instantly, he said.

Phuket provincial police have also set up a centre to offer help to tourists, Pol Col Phisit said, adding most cases involve road accidents.