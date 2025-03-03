Thai-US projects get cash back

Listen to this article

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong

Cooperation between Thailand and the United States in health projects has resumed after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the lifting of the suspension order previously issued on projects' activities and approved reimbursement for expenses incurred during the suspension.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the public health permanent secretary, said the cooperation is part of Thailand's public health development efforts, particularly in communicable disease control, health system development and boosting the capacity of medical personnel.

For this fiscal year, there are 31 non-research projects under this cooperation arrangement, with a total budget of 279.1 million baht.

Previously, the US CDC issued a Notice of Award informing all parties that activities under funds granted after Jan 24 would be terminated, suspended or limited, following an executive order from the US government.

Exceptions include activities related to the prevention and treatment of HIV and tuberculosis resulting from HIV, including the procurement of medicines, laboratory testing, storage and distribution of medical supplies, funded by the President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), which were allowed to continue.

On Feb 11, the US CDC issued a new notice announcing the cancellation of the suspension order following a ruling by the US District Court in Rhode Island on Jan 31.

He said that despite the suspension, many projects continued with assistance from domestic and external funds as well as support from international organisations, the private sector and NGOs. This ensured minimal disruption, sources say.

During the period, the ministry also enhanced its internal capacity, including promoting medical research and development and adopting technology and innovation to lower costs and improve efficiency, said Dr Opas.