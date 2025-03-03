Leaked SSO data disclosure memo was 'just a reminder'

The Social Security Office (SSO) said a leaked internal memo which urged staff to refrain from disclosing internal information and official documents to third parties was not an attempt to block the opposition's effort to look into irregularities surrounding the development of its web application.

The memo, signed by SSO director of legal affairs Maitree Khunthong, which made the rounds on social media recently, reminded SSO employees that disclosing internal documents to unauthorised parties would prompt disciplinary and legal action.

The memo emerged after People's Party MP for Bangkok, Rakchanok Srinok, requested further details about the agency's web app, which cost the government over 850 million baht and was delayed for over six months.

SSO spokeswoman Niyada Seneemanomai on Sunday said such memos are routinely sent out to all SSO employees to remind them to be extra cautious when handling government documents and information.

The memo was sent out to prevent the unauthorised release of official data, which could lead to misunderstandings about the SSO and undermine public confidence in the agency, she said.

The agency's recent spending -- which also includes 450 million baht to print calendars -- is currently under scrutiny by opposition lawmakers seeking justification for its sky-high operating expenses.

On Feb 27, SSO representatives appeared before a House committee monitoring budget planning and spending to clarify its expenses. They were asked to provide additional information relating to the web app, but cast doubt on whether doing so would violate government regulations.

The SSO, which is the secretariat of the Social Security Fund which has 25 million subscribers, is under the Ministry of Labour.