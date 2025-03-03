Police hunt delivery rider gold thief

The robber climbs over the counter to reach showcases at the Osrasa 5 gold shop in Mae Sot district, Tak, on Sunday evening. (Photo supplied)

TAK: A robber wearing delivery-rider garb fled with gold necklaces worth 4.7 million baht stolen from a gold shop in a Mae Sot mall on Sunday.

The man held up the Orasa 5 gold shop at the Lotus store in Mae Sot district about 7.12pm on Sunday, Pol Col Sarayut Plaengpanya, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 6, said on Monday.

The robber was described as a man in his 30s, about 170 centimetres tall, wearing a green-and-white delivery rider's jacket, a full-face helmet and black gloves.

The robber showed staff a pistol before clambering over the counter to the gold necklace showcases. Customers and sales staff fled, screaming from the shop.

The robbery took about one minute. A check later revealed the criminal made off with stolen gold necklaces worth about 4.72 million baht in his rucksack.

CCTV footage showed the man was a sole suspect in the robbery and he fled on a cream Yamaha Fino motorcycle. The police investigation was continuing.