Police bust billion-baht gambling site, multiple arrests

Police seize assets from gambling website suspects, including costly Bearbrick figures. (Photo: supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested 13 people for alleged involvement in a gambling website which generated more than 1.6 billion baht each year, and impounded assets held by them worth 20 million-baht.

The arrests arose from a case involving popular 43-year-old fengshui master Thanawan Jiracharoenwes, also know as Tili.

He was earlier arrested for allegedly defrauding 117 people of 130 million baht in total, Pol Maj Gen Wittaya Sriprasertparp, commander of Customer Protection Division told reporters on Monday. That case is before the Criminal Court.

Police investigators alleged that Mr Thanawan putr about 90 million baht of his victims' money into in a popular gambling website, SBOBET.

After two months tracking and monitoring the website, police on Sunday arrested the alleged dealer, identified only as Thanaphat, 58, and 12 alleged accomplices during raids on three luxury premises, in Bangkok and Pathum Thani. Police also impounded assets worth 20 million baht in total believed to have been obtained with money earned illegally.

The website was found to have been operating for over 10 years, with turnover of more than 1.6 billion baht each year, according to police.

Investigators were tracking down assets lost by alleged victims in the fengshui master case. They could also take legal action seeking compensation for damages, police said.