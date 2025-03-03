Thailand-China 50-year diplomatic ties celebration with cultural event

Thailand and China continue to strengthen their ties across multiple sectors, including society, economy, trade, and investment, said Phinij Jarusombat, former Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council (TCCRC).

Speaking at a grand celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations at the China Cultural Centre in Bangkok on 2 March, Phinij highlighted the deepening cooperation between the two nations. The event featured a performance by the renowned Symphony Choir of China, offering an artistic tribute to the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Distinguished guests at the celebration included Professor Wang Huan, wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand; Chang Yumeng, Minister Counsellor for Culture at the Chinese Embassy; and Assoc Prof Dr Cholawit Jiarajit, acting president of Srinakharinwirot University.

Mr Phinij emphasised that 2024 is a golden year for Thai-Chinese relations, marking half a century of diplomatic ties. He expressed hope that the melodies performed in Bangkok would resonate across China, symbolising a growing bond of friendship and cooperation. He underscored the importance of further strengthening economic, trade, investment, tourism, cultural, and educational exchanges between the two countries. He also voiced optimism about increasing Thai durian exports to China at higher prices than ever before.

The event showcased world-class choral performances, delivering a cultural bridge between Thailand and China. The Symphony Choir of China captivated the audience with their outstanding vocal artistry, demonstrating the power of music to transcend borders. This artistic celebration not only commemorated five decades of diplomatic relations but also fostered a deeper understanding between the peoples of Thailand and China, reinforcing their strong and enduring partnership.