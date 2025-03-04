Department of Corrections refutes detained Uyghurs' alleged letters calling for help

The Department of Corrections (DoC) has dismissed claims by an opposition MP that Uyghurs detained in Klongprem Prison sent letters opposing deportation to China.

The DoC said on Monday that information about three letters -- allegedly written by the detained Uyghurs and a relative that was unveiled on Friday by Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang -- was fabricated.

The DoC said an investigation by Klongprem Prison found no evidence confirming the letters' authenticity, and detainees have denied writing the letters. At the same time, the DoC said the prison stamps on the letters were also found to be fake.

The findings indicated that no Uyghur detainees at the facility had sent such letters in November last year as alleged.

Klongprem Prison officials have also compared the detainees' actual handwriting with that in the letters claimed by Mr Kannavee, and they are found to be completely different, according to the DoC.

Most Uyghurs were held at the Immigration Bureau's headquarters for illegal entry, but eight males have been detained at Klongprem Prison following convictions for criminal offences.

Mr Kannavee on Friday released two of the letters allegedly written by the detainees, calling for help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the international community to ensure they are not handed over to China due to safety concerns. Another letter was purportedly written to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra seeking her help to send them to be reunited with their families who were reportedly granted asylum in Turkey.

The Fair Party lawmaker, who once worked for the UN refugee agency, said the three letters with different dates were written while the Uyghur men were detained at the Suan Phlu immigration detention centre in Bangkok.

The letter claims came after the government repatriated a group of Uyghurs to China last week. Ms Paetongtarn said the government verified that no other countries were willing to accept the 40 Uyghurs for resettlement, so it returned them to China after Beijing had sent a formal request. She previously said the Uyghurs entered the kingdom illegally and had been detained here for about 11 years.

The government also said the Uyghurs repatriated to China last week after a decade-long detention in Thailand are safe, with some already reunited with their families.