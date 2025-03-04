New 'monkey cheek' for city

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is developing Bueng Si Kan Lake in Lak Si district into a "monkey cheek" water-catchment reservoir to help with the city's rainwater storage management.

According to Deputy Governor Wissanu Sabsomphon, the lake will be one of the 38 monkey cheek areas in the capital that the BMA will use to handle an expected increase in this year's volume of rainfall.

At least 1,800 millimetres of accumulated rainfall are expected in 2025, an increase from the 1,600mm reported in 2024, he said.

Mr Wissanu said Bueng Si Kan Lake, located in Soi Chaeng Watthana 14, is suitable to be turned into a water catchment reservoir because of its storage capacity of 150,000 cubic metres and being linked to Khlong Bang Phut and Khlong Ta Oud canals, which flow into Khlong Prem Prachakon, the city's main drainage canal.

Meanwhile, areas around Soi Chaeng Watthana 14, especially Muang Thong Niwet Village, often face severe flooding, which should be urgently addressed, he said.

The BMA's Drainage and Sewerage Department has been working to improve the lake's drainage ability by installing a new water station with a capacity of five cubic metres/second, improving the original flood gate, dredging adjacent canals approximately 1.2 kilometres long, building an 880m long reinforced concrete embankment, and constructing a water holding pond with a drainage gate.

The improvement project with a 98.8-million-baht budget is set to be completed this month.