Klong Toey vendors told to move in clean-up bid

Street food vendors at Klong Toey Market 1 have been told to clear out by March 16 as part of an effort to improve scenery and pedestrian walkways along Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok's inner subdistrict of Klong Toey.

In charge of the effort is deputy Bangkok governor Jakkapan Phiewngam, who recently inspected the area ahead of the planned move. On Saturday, he was accompanied by deputy Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Supakrit Boonkhant and Klong Toey district officials to map out relevant tasks, including infrastructure demolition along a section connecting Rama IV Road and Sunthon Kosa Road.

Some 35 vendors operating in the front section of Klong Toey Market 1, from the Phek Leng Keng Shrine to Rama IV Road, are expected to move out.

Their stalls offer street food dishes such as pork blood soup, BBQ pork rice, crispy pork, sweets, and fresh vegetables and fruits.

However, hygiene concerns were raised, including suggestions that improper disposal of waste has been blocking local drainage and contributing to unsanitary conditions in the area.

The water run-off from cleaning food items and utensils also results in slippery and greasy pavements, leading to unpleasant odours and the accumulation of harmful bacteria, officials claimed.

By March 16 at the latest, vendors must relocate to the inner parts of Klong Toey Markets 1 and 2 and other nearby markets. After that, the responsible agencies will begin work on making the pavement more pedestrian-friendly.

Previously, the BMA relocated vendor stalls from the footpath at a section of Klong Toey Market 2 called the Lao Market along Rama IV Road to improve the area's infrastructure and scenery. That move was carried out between December last year and January.

The district office will set up new hawker centres to accommodate vendors so they can continue their businesses in more organised spaces, according to the BMA.