Phuket 'needs new growth strategy'

The Phuket Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the private sector to set a new strategy for economic development to cope with increasing regional competition.

The chamber's president, Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, said last week that Phuket saw a recovery in tourism and growth in local businesses last year despite challenges linked to global economic volatility and fast-evolving business trends.

There have been new developments in technology, which helped enhance the potential of local entrepreneurs, with cooperation from all sectors, he told its general meeting.

This year, Mr Kongsak said, the province continues to push projects to create new investment opportunities and elevate Phuket into a leading economic, trade and tourism hub.

So, Mr Kongsak emphasised the need to change strategy to cope with global economic slowdowns, rising interest rates and the increase in logistic costs.

The US-China trade conflict has affected the number of Chinese tourists arriving on the island, he said. Mechanisms were needed to help spur tourism from China.

Competition from neighbouring countries and territories, such as Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia, also pushes Phuket to improve its quality and pricing strategies.

Phuket, he said, is undergoing structural transformations for a digital economy. However, the island still faces infrastructure issues, such as flooding, water shortages, waste management, traffic congestion and pollution.

Another challenge is the quality of labour and education, which is struggling to keep pace with the island's rapid growth, Mr Kongsak said.

The meeting, held on Friday, reviewed past performance and evaluated achievements and obstacles from the previous year to develop Phuket's economy and achieve sustainable growth.