Storm alert from Thursday, including Bangkok

Workers repair electricity lines and poles brought down by a storm that hit Ban Thungpong School in Ubon Ratana district of Khon Kaen province on Monday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Nathanri)

Summer storms are expected in areas of the northern, northeastern and central regions, including Bangkok, from Thursday, the Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday.

The weather office said scattered storms with strong gusting winds were forecast for the three regions from Thursday to Saturday, brought by a moderately high pressure system expanding from China to the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea.

Residents should be on alert. Sudden storms could bring wind, rain and even hail, with some thunder and lightning, it said.

Thailand officially entered summer last Friday. The hottest spot in the country on Monday was Thuen district in Lampang, where temperatures reached 40.5°C. The coldest was 8°C at Kiew Mae Pan on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai.