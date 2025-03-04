Wildlife ranger killed by elephant

Park officials gather near the spot where a ranger was killed and another injured by a wild elephant in Sila district of Phetchabun province on Monday. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Facebook page)

PHETCHABUN – A wildlife ranger was killed and another injured by a wild elephant they were trying to chase away from village farms in Lom Kao district on Monday.

The two rangers were from Phuluang Wildlife Sanctuary in Loei province. The attack was reported about 3.30pm on Monday, director-general of national parks Atthapon Charoenchansa said on Tuesday.

Anuchit Jansangsiri, 52, was killed by the elephant, and Sathit Wongsri, 48, sustained injuries to his arms and chest and was being treated at Lom Kao Hospital.

The elephant had been raiding and eating crops in the area. Six rangers accompanied by a group of villagers had been trying to herd the elephant back into the forest.

The rangers' report said the attack occurred in tambon Sila of Phetchabun, which is close to Phuluang sanctuary in neighbouring Loei. Wild elephants were often found in the area eating farmers’ crops and damaging their property.

A villager had reportedly been attacked and killed in the same area two years ago.

The Facebook page of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Tuesday carried a condolences message sent to the dead ranger's family.

Environment and Natural Resources Minister Chalermchai Sri-on also sent his condolences, and advised caution by all when dealing with wild animals.

The dead ranger's family were entitled to rights and benefits, he said.