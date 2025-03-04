Checkpoint runner caught with drugs after crashing

Listen to this article

The ruined front of the fleeing pickup truck after it was hit by a semi-trailer truck while making a U-turn in Kamphaeng Phet on Monday. (Photo: Trafficpro FM91)

KAMPHAENG PHET – The driver of a pickup truck who crashed into a semi-trailer after fleeing a checkpoint on Monday night was caught in possession of about 5 million methamphetamine pills.

A white Ford Ranger had stopped, turned around and fled back up the road rather than go through a manned checkpoint at a traffic intersection in tambon Nong Pling of Muang district about 8pm, deputy chief of provincial police Pol Col Anek Chansorn said on Tuesday.

The pickup was pursued by police on motorbikes.The vehicle was fleeing on the wrong side of the road. The driver made a U-turn to get onto Phahon Yothin Road, and was hit by an 18-wheeler truck, ending the pursuit. There were no reports of injuries.

A search revealed about 5 million meth pills in 20 packages on the cargo bed and passenger seats. Police also found number plates from several provinces which could be used to disguise the vehicle.

The truck was fitted with Sukhothai plates. It was in fact registered in Phayao province, police said.

The 36-year-old driver, identified only as Kritsada, told police he had driven from Chiang Rai, picked up the drugs in Lampang and was delivering them to an agent in central Thailand.

He was held in custody and his vehicle was being examined at the Kamphaeng Phet Police Forensic Science Centre.

The investigation was being expanded, police said.