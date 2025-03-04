Thailand proposes limited alcohol sales on Buddhist holidays

Government committee says ban could be lifted at venues specifically catering to tourists

People throng Khao San Road, one of the most popular tourist areas in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Thailand is proposing to allow limited sales of alcohol on Buddhist holidays to cater to tourists, the latest step in a campaign to attract more overseas visitors.

The government’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on Tuesday recommended sales on five major Buddhist holidays at a handful of venues: international airports, nightlife establishments, hotels, tourist venues and sites of national events.

The change could take effect as soon as Makha Bucha day on May 11, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who chairs the committee, told reporters.

Thailand is already one of Asia’s top tourist destinations, thanks to its famed beaches, lively nightlife and status as the only country in Asia that has decriminalised cannabis. But tourists seeking respite from the tropical heat with a cold drink are often surprised to find bars shuttered on religious holidays.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra last month ordered a review of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 2pm to 5pm following calls by business groups for eased regulations to support tourism. She also asked authorities to review how the ban on sales on Buddhist holidays affected tourism.

The proposal approved by the committee on Tuesday is subject to public hearings for 15 days, after which it would then go to the minister of public health for certification — and on to the prime minister for approval.