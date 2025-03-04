‘New strategies’ needed for Thai media

Securing public trust and transparency becoming crucial in the new age of AI

Bangkok train passengers read content from their mobile phones. (File photo)

The Thai media is being urged to develop new strategies to keep up with the rapidly evolving and overcrowded media landscape that is threatening its survival.

The biggest threats to journalism in 2025 are changing audience behaviours, fake news, artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of unqualified content creators on social media, media experts said at a recent gathering of the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand (FCCT) in Bangkok.

Consequently, it is important for the media to improve its competitive advantage, secure public trust and deal with the rising influence of AI.

The 2024 Digital News Report from the Reuters Institute and Oxford University found 54% of Thais trust the media, an improvement from 50% in 2021. This makes Thailand one of the most media-trusting nations globally.

However, Thai media outlets must still do more to improve their standards and guidelines, said Mitch St.Hilarire, the Asia Pacific representative for the Reporters without Borders Journalism Trust Initiative.

“This high trust won’t necessarily last forever and there should be preparations towards potential challenges in the future,” he said.

This includes producing and publishing editorial guidelines, disclosing funding, publishing bylines, and developing sources to secure trust and transparency.

AI is another threat to the integrity of journalism ethics if used improperly. For two decades Sanook.com has been the most visited news website in Thailand with over 40 million monthly users. It transparently uses AI.

“It’s about how to survive in the future,” said Pinpaka Ngamsom, head of content at Tencent Thailand (Sanook).

“This disruption of AI is not a trend, it’s not a question of should we use it or not, but how we use and maximise it,” she said.

The increasing demand for content, accuracy and competition in online media amid changing audience preferences are key challenges driving the adoption of AI.

Ms Pinpaka said using AI as a tool is like using a calculator to work out an equation, and well-trained, experienced journalists should exploit the benefits of AI in their work.

“Senior editors should use AI as a way to prevent misinformation because although they can write themselves, they can also use AI as a tool.”

However, AI in journalism also poses a risk to the spread of misinformation as unlike Google, AI is unverified, and entirely dependent on the information it is fed.

“AI better works with professionals,” she said.

Mr St.Hilarire said: “The use of AI in journalism is about upholding ethics in the newsroom of how best to use it. If companies are transparent about their AI use, then at least consumers are aware and can trust that it isn’t misinformation.”