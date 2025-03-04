Travellers should check Don Mueang flight times due to air show

Jet fighters of China's Aug 1 Aerobatics Team arrive at the Royal Thai Air Force base at Don Mueang on Sunday. They will take part in this weekend's air show. (Photo: RTAF News Facebook account)

Passengers using Don Mueang airport are advised to double-check schedules as flights could be affected by this week's air show hosted by the Royal Thai Air Force.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand issued the advisory on Tuesday.

It said travellers using Don Mueang airport on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week should reconfirm flight times before leaving home.

The RTAF's main base is Wing 6 at Don Mueang airport, where it will host an air show on Friday and Saturday. Pilots will be practising their aerial skills on Wednesday.