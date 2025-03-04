Rice farmers demand financial help

Farmers' representatives gather outside the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo from the ministry)

About 1,000 rice farmers gathered at the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and outside Government House on Tuesday seeking financial assistance amid low rice prices.

Farmers' representatives from the central plains and eastern provinces arrived at the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives at 10.26am. There they demanded the government guarantee the price of paddy with 15% moisture content at 11,000 baht per tonne. Market prices are currently 8,200-8,600 baht a tonne.

Farmers from the central plains also asked the government for 300 baht a month per rai for four months each year when their fields are deliberately flooded to protect Bangkok from flooding.

The farmers then moved to Government House to repeat their demands.

Thitiwat Kleepmalai, from Ayutthaya, said the farmers had been calling for assistance for over a month. The government gave only 1,000 baht per rai, with a maximum of 10 rai.

“The given assistance is not enough because rice prices have plunged and we are losing money. Unless there is clear assistance, farmers will discuss escalating our campaign,” he said.

Representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and Government House received the farmers’ written petitions. The rally ended after farmers were informed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra would set up a committee to discuss the issue and meet with farmers’ representatives on Wednesday.

Charoen Laothammatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said prices plummeted because India resumed white rice exports and Indonesia and the Philippines delayed rice imports in the first quarter of this year.

At the same time, Thai farmers had increased planting and had good yields, he said.

Mr Charoen suggested the government help farmers reduce their costs rather than guarantee rice prices, which could warp market mechanisms.