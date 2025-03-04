Another illegal durian farm found in Chanthaburi

Authorities trying to determine real owner of operation encroaching on protected land

A durian and banana farm has been found on a 400-rai plot of land in a national reserved forest in Khlung district of Chanthaburi. Authorities are working to identify the owner.

The discovery follows others made recently in the eastern province, where authorities believe some Chinese investors have put down roots, holding land through Thai nominees.

Police and officers from the Royal Forest Department searched the large durian and banana plantation in tambon Bor Wen in Khlung district on Tuesday. They found infrastructure including concrete roads and electricity poles installed in the area.

However, no caretakers or workers were present at the time.

The area was previously designated for agricultural use by the Royal Forest Department but the designation was withdrawn in 2003, said Pol Maj Gen Watcharin Poosit, commander of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED).

A royal decree later designated the area as part of a national forest reserve, which bars any agricultural use.

The land under investigation spans at least 400 rai. Authorities suspect that the farm was well funded, given its well-planned infrastructure and indicators of a systematic operation including a large lake and cultivated areas for designated crops.

Another crackdown

Meanwhile, Environment and Natural Resource Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has announced crackdowns on illegal durian and rubber plantations in protected forest areas in eastern provinces, saying this land must be recovered, and the individuals involved in the encroachment prosecuted.

The ministry previously ordered the confiscation of forest land in Tha Takiab district, totalling 1,500 rai, as the land was unlawfully sold to a Thai company using a local nominee on behalf of a group of Chinese investors.