Calls to merge social funds

Rukchanok Srinork, a People's Party MP for Bangkok, yesterday called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to merge the three social funds into one.

Ms Rukchanok, in her capacity as the spokeswoman for the House committee studying and monitoring state budgetary planning and spending for the Social Security Office, met SSO secretary-general Marasri Jairangsee to discuss information disclosure relating to the management of the Social Security system.

In the meeting, Ms Rukchanok said that regarding the merger of the three health funds, no one present could decide on behalf of the Minister of Labour.

However, Ms Rukchanok noted that the decision to merge should rest with the Social Security Board, though it remains unclear whether the matter needs to be forwarded to the medical board for consideration. But the final signature of approval comes from the Minister of Labour.

Ms Rukchanok emphasised that Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin cannot make this decision alone, as neither ministry is willing to relinquish its authority.

Therefore, the issue must be brought directly to the prime minister because the overlapping responsibilities between the two ministries have already caused a 23-year deadlock.

"The person who must make this happen is Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The study board on the merger has already been set up," she said.

"If the government is sincere about solving this issue, there must be a clear timeframe for how long the study will take and how many years it will take before implementation. Even if the merger happens 4-5 years from now, beyond this administration's term, it is still a crucial issue that requires action."

When asked how the merger would be pushed forward, she said the public would have to wait to see as no one has been ready for 23 years.