Police take deported Thai call-centre workers to court

Ninety-three Thais deported from Cambodia after being arrested during raids on call-scam centres in Poipet are escorted to a police vehicle on Wednesday morning as police take them to the Criminal Court, seeking approval to detain them for a further 12 days. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Cybercrime police on Wednesday took 93 Thais deported from Cambodia after being arrested during raids on call-scam centres in Poipet to court, seeking approval to detain them for a further 12 days.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, chief of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), said police had completed the interrogation process.

All 93 Thais were taken to the Criminal Court about 8.30am and police applied to continue their detention pending further investigation.

The cyber police chief said his deputy Atthasit Sudsa-nguan would decide whether to oppose bail or not.

The court decisions were pending.

The 93 Thais were among 119 Thai nationals, 61 men and 58 women, who “sneaked in to work and stayed illegally” in Cambodia. They were deported to Thailand on March 1 through the Poipet border checkpoint.

The Cambodian National Police General Directorate announced the arrests in a statement after conducting raids on Feb 22 and 23 at two locations in Poipet city, in Banteay Meanchey province adjoining Thailand's Sa Kaeo province.

Of the 230 individuals held, 123 claimed to be Thai nationals but only 119 were confirmed to be from Thailand. The others included citizens of Myanmar and Laos.

On Tuesday, Pol Lt Gen Trairong said arrest warrants had been obtained for 100 Thais. Seven of them earlier faced legal action. The number of suspects now remained at 93, comprising 48 women and 45 men. They were detained at Pak Kret police station in Nonthaburi and Thung Song Hong station in Bangkok.

According to the CCIB chief, 19 of the 119 Thais were not named in arrest warrants. They included four youths under 18. The 15 others had not been found to be involved with the call-centre gangs. They were apprehended in another building.

However, the 15 Thais were involved in gambling website operations in Cambodia, the CCIB chief said.