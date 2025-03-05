Nigerian overstayers arrested, implicated in cocaine smuggling

Police arrest one of two Nigerians apprehended at a condominium room in Ram Intra area of Bangkok's Kannayao district on Tuesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two Nigerian men have been arrested in Bangkok after a woman caught attempting to smuggle cocaine into Japan implicated them in drug trafficking.

Both men were found to be overstayers and face immediate immigration charges in addition to being investigated for alleged drug offences.

Immigration and narcotics control police raided a condominium room on Navamin-Ram Intra road in Kannayao district on Tuesday and arrested Ihejimba Bright Chimezie and Azubuike Chdiebere David, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Wednesday.

They were initially charged with overstaying their visas and handed over to immigration investigators for immediate legal action.

Earlier, Japanese police had arrested a Thai woman trying to smuggle cocaine into Japan by swallowing 59 small packets of the drug, about 700 grams in total. The cocaine was worth about 2.1 million baht, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said.

The woman told investigators she had been in a relationship with one of two Nigerian men in Bangkok who were allegedly involved in illicit drugs.

Japanese officials had sought cooperation from Thai authorities, who had tracked the men to the condominium apartment, leading to their arrest, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said.

The investigation is continuing.