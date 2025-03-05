Summer storms due in Greater Bangkok starting Friday

A house lost part of its roof in a summer storm that brought heavy rain to some areas in Muang district in Khon Kaen province on Tuesday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

Weathermen have advised residents in Bangkok and vicinity to be watchful for summer storms expected in the area for two days starting on Friday.

The approaching thunderstorms are forecast to bring rain and strong winds to Greater Bangkok on Friday and Saturday, the The Meteorological Department warned in a statement on Wednesday.

The capital and adjacent provinces will be among more than a score of provinces expected to be battered by turbulent weather conditions, including rain and gusts.

Storms are forecast in the lower part of the northern region, about half of the northeastern region, and some central and eastern provinces from Thursday to Friday, the weather agency said. Storms would then would move southward to Greater Bangkok, followed by Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon on Saturday, it added.

Northern provinces popular with tourists, such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son, were not expected to be impacted by the storms, according to the department.