Neutral stance key for Thailand, says Phumtham

Deputy PM says country must resist rising pressure to choose between US and China

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai speaks at an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Thai Journalists Association on Tuesday in Bangkok. (Photo: TJA)

Thailand must maintain neutrality and remain committed to a balanced foreign policy amid rising tensions between the United States and China, according to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Speaking at an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Thai Journalists Association (TJA) on Tuesday evening, Mr Phumtham said that Thailand, like other nations, faces a wide range of challenges, including the economy, security, technology and the environment.

Mr Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister, stressed the need for the country to review its strategy in response to such challenges, especially since Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency.

The new US leadership is set to reshape the global economy, international politics and regional security, he said, noting that the Pheu Thai-led government is subsequently pursuing a balanced policy to safeguard national interests.

“Mr Trump’s return marks a turning point for the global economy, particularly with his ‘America First’ policy being given a strong push,” the minister said.

“The US is seen to be focusing on bilateral partnerships rather than multilateral ones.

“Import tariffs are being used for trade restrictions and as a primary bargaining tool. We may face stricter trade conditions, reduced investments, and even reduced cooperation in politics and security.”

Mr Phumtham said US-China tensions would likely intensify, and Thailand will be pressured to choose a side.

“But we are a small nation that remains a friend to all. Our stance is that all major powers exercise restraint and resolve conflicts peacefully,” he said.

“We must carefully balance our position to ensure stability and security.”

He said that despite geopolitical pressures, Thailand’s strategic location allows the country to enhance its competitiveness by attracting foreign investments from companies looking to relocate their supply chains as part of global trade changes.

The deputy premier also stressed that Asean can strengthen its cooperation to reduce reliance on major powers.

He said a stronger Asean means more negotiating power, which can help prevent conflicts from widening.

“Expanding Asean cooperation will give it more negotiating power. Thailand alone cannot negotiate with major powers,” he said.

Mr Phumtham said the government is committed to transforming the economy and responding to changes.

These efforts, he added, can be seen in its push to attract foreign investment and promote targeted industries.