Newin meets Thaksin

Anutin: We're not guardians

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul admitted that Bhumjaithai founder Newin Chidchob had met former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday.

However, he dismissed claims they met to clear the air amid rumours about a growing rift between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai. The meeting at Thaksin's residence in Bang Phlat district came following reports about the alleged collapse of a meeting at a hotel in Bangkok on Feb 24 to discuss ways to solve the rift between the parties.

Mr Anutin on Wednesday said that he invited Mr Newin to the meeting, which is held regularly, to discuss various issues including the upcoming no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, government policies, and the casino-entertainment complex project.

He stressed the meeting was informal and dismissed speculation of a rift between the parties, saying differences of opinion were common and typically resolved through discussion.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai are said to have clashed over several key issues in recent months. Among the issues are the size of the majority required to pass the charter amendment referendum, the proposal to establish casino-entertainment complexes and the push to amend Section 256 of the constitution, which would pave the way for a charter rewrite.

It is widely speculated the Department of Special Investigation's probe into alleged collusion in last year's Senate election is targeted at the so-called "blue faction" -- a group of senators linked to Bhumjaithai.

The Bhumjaithai leader insisted the party never blocked the Pheu Thai Party's agenda and criticised the media of attempting to drive a wedge between them. He cited as an example of collaboration the Entertainment Complex Bill.

Mr Anutin, who serves as interior minister, said the bill, which was prepared by the Finance Ministry, empowered the prime minister as the authority to oversee its enforcement.

However, the Interior Ministry raised concerns that several regulations such as building safety controls were already under the supervision of other ministries. The prime minister acknowledged such concerns, leading to a revision of the bill which included the Interior Ministry in an oversight role.

A source said the Sunday meeting touched on casino-entertainment complexes and online gambling.

The Bhumjaithai leader also pledged full support for the prime minister in the censure debate, saying the party's eight cabinet ministers would prepare information to counter the opposition's claims.

When asked about reports that Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon would lead party MPs in the no-confidence debate, he said the party ministers would be prepared to address his questions.

He urged critics not to call them the prime minister's guardians, saying the MPs had responsibilities to fulfill and would work to ensure the debate proceeds in an orderly manner.

Meanwhile, Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general of the prime minister, on Wednesday said no decision had been made on how long the debate would last although party members believed that one day should be sufficient since the prime minister was the only target.

He also said he was looking forward to Gen Prawit's participation in the censure debate but asked whether the PPRP would be up to the task.

"As far as I was concerned, during his four years he addressed parliament for just two seconds. We thank him [for taking part] and give him moral support," he said.

PPRP secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan said the PPRP would have two hours to grill the prime minister, and Gen Prawit would participate.