Govt seeks dialogue over fire

Thailand will seek discussions with Cambodia regarding the fire that gutted Tri Muk Pavilion last Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said yesterday.

The pavilion, which is a symbol of friendship between Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, is in the lush green forests of the Emerald Triangle.

Talks are expected to take place tomorrow during the 17th Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia, which Thailand is hosting, said Mr Phumtham, who also serves as the country's defence minister.

The pavilion was built by soldiers from the three countries about three decades ago in the Emerald Triangle, which is a 12-square-kilometre protected forest complex spanning the borders of Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.

Mr Phumtham insisted the fire was not an attack or an act of symbolic hostility toward Thailand, as some people, particularly netizens posting online, have speculated.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said yesterday the fire had initially broken out in a nearby village before spreading to the structure.

Observers say that Mr Phumtham's remarks were closely based upon a report put together by the Suranari Task Force regarding the fire incident.

Regarding the video clips circulating online that showed Cambodian soldiers lowering a Thai flag and cutting barbed wire that was erected by Thai soldiers to mark the border, the army spokesman said the footage is currently under review.

However, initial findings suggest the clips were filmed a long time ago and were not related to this incident.

"Any issues will be resolved through dialogue, not force," said Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsang.