Thailand and Cambodia to discuss pavilion fire

Thailand will seek discussions with Cambodia about the fire that gutted the Tri Muk Pavilion near the Thai-Cambodian border in Ubon Ratchathani province last Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesdsay.

The talks are expected to take place on Friday during a meeting of the two countries' General Border Committee, which Thailand is hosting, said Mr Phumtham, who also serves as the country's defence minister.

The pavilion was built by soldiers from Thailand, Cambodia and Laos about three decades ago in the so-called Emerald Triangle, a 12-square-kilometre protected forest complex spanning the borders of the three countries.

Mr Phumtham insisted the fire was not an attack or an act of symbolic hostility toward Thailand, as some people, particularly netizens posting online, have speculated.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said the fire had initially broken out in a nearby village before spreading to the structure.

Regarding the video clips circulating online that showed Cambodian soldiers lowering a Thai flag and cutting barbed wire that was erected by Thai soldiers to mark the border, the army spokesman said the video is currently under review.

However, initial findings suggest it was filmed a long time ago and was not related to this incident.

"Any issues will be resolved through dialogue, not force," said Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsang.