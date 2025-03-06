Expert urges review of alcohol rules

Listen to this article

A former member of the National Committee on Alcoholic Beverage Control yesterday asked the committee to review its resolution to allow alcohol sales on Buddhist holidays at certain venues to cater for tourists.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Does the government prioritise business interests over governance in unlocking alcohol sales, while Thais fear more casualties?" Dr Kamnuan Eungchusak urged the committee to review the amendment to alcohol sale regulations, on the basis that it is an obstacle to tourism.

But he said that thorough debate should be held about any broader lifting of the alcohol sales ban on the five major Buddhist holidays.

The seminar was held by the Life Quality Development Network, the Alcohol Control Advocacy Network and the Youth Health Promotion Movement.

Among Dr Kamnuan's proposals was that online sales of alcoholic beverages should not be permitted as a lack of age verification might allow youths to access alcoholic beverages easily. He also said that allowing 15,000 registered hotels in the country to sell alcohol 24 hours a day would increase alcohol consumption and potentially increase drunk driving accidents by 15-20% in several provinces.

Dr Kamnuan said evidence from Chon Buri and Phuket, provinces where entertainment venues are allowed to operate until 4am, showed a 14% rise in injuries (900 cases) and a 25% increase in fatalities (37 cases) between 2am and 7am. He said the committee should instead consider extending alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm in approved hotels that meet safety standards and ones that agree to share the responsibility for any drunk-driving incidents.