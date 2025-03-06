Israel ups quota for Thai workers

Listen to this article

Israel's Labour Minister has announced an expansion of the quota for Thai workers in the agriculture and construction sectors, increasing it to 21,000 jobs in Israel this year.

Rabbi Yoav Ben Tzur, the Israeli Labour Minister, spoke to the press yesterday at the Israeli Embassy during an official visit to Thailand, which concludes today.

On Tuesday, he and Thai Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn signed a memorandum of understanding at the ministry to increase the labour quota -- 13,000 workers for the agriculture sector and 8,500 for the construction sector. Israel also aims to welcome Thai workers into the service sector, including hotels, restaurants, and nursing care.

Israel has confidence in Thai workers and is ready to accept more, Mr Ben Tzur said.

"Israeli employers want more Thai workers because they are hard-working, patient, and skilled. In addition, the Israeli government guarantees that Thai workers will be safe and receive full benefits in accordance with the law," he said.

Since the Israeli government imposed a general ban on Palestinian labourers following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, some 150,000 Palestinian workers have left. As a result, Israel urgently requires labourers from various countries to help rebuild infrastructure and businesses.

Mr Ben Tzur said Israel seeks to recruit around 300,000 workers from countries such as Cambodia, Mexico, and Thailand.

He said Israel would like to hire up to 200,000 Thai workers across various sectors, including construction, hospitality, and elderly care.

"We love Thai labourers because they are highly skilled. If we cannot reach the target of 200,000, we may look to other nations as well," he added.

When asked how Israel could ensure the safety of Thai workers amid the ongoing conflict, he said most of the fighting has occurred along Israel's northern and southern borders.

Thai workers will only be allowed to work in designated safe zones in the central region, while the military will tighten security to prevent the conflict from spreading. Additionally, Israeli employers have built bunkers near work sites to ensure labour safety.

"Please do not worry about any problems that may arise. We take care of Thai labourers like they are our family members, and we will continue to do so," he said.