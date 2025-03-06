Police seize B80m assets in drug raids

Listen to this article

Police have seized assets worth approximately 80 million baht during an anti-drug operation targeting 10 locations across six provinces.

A key suspect in a major narcotics network was also arrested in Suphan Buri during the operation, Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Secretary-General Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon said yesterday.

About 200 police and army officers conducted the raids in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Sukhothai, and Ayutthaya from March 2-5 after obtaining arrest warrants for three suspects.

Police have withheld their surnames for now.

The first suspect, Mr Techin, is alleged to have procured crystal methamphetamine and heroin from a neighbouring country, smuggled it into Thailand via Chiang Rai's border, and then transported it to a third country.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat said the other two suspects were Mr Phakphum, who oversaw finances and controlled drug transport, and Mr Chamang, who was involved in drug distribution and received orders from Mr Techin.

During the raids, police arrested only Mr Phakphum.

The other two prime suspects remain at large.

Among the seized assets were land with buildings, luxury cars, gold jewellery, and bank accounts.

The operation followed an expanded investigation after police arrested several suspects on Oct 22, confiscating 154 kilogrammes of heroin and assets valued at approximately 7.6 million baht.

On Feb 15-16, three more suspects from the same network were arrested with 500 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, and assets worth 9 million baht were seized.

The ongoing investigation later identified Mr Techin as the network's operator in Thailand's northern and central regions.