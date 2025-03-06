Registration closing soon for 'Home for Thais'

Listen to this article

The government will close registration for its "Home for Thais" project in the middle of this month and will hold a lucky draw for property owners next month, says Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote.

Some 350,000 people have registered for the scheme since its launch on Jan 17.

However, fewer than half -- about 140,000 applicants -- have passed the initial qualification screening and are eligible to apply for housing loans from the Government Housing Bank (GHB) under the project's conditions, he said.

"We will close registration for Phase 1 of the project this month," he said.

As the number of applicants exceeds the available housing units, the ministry will have to run a lottery draw, which will be conducted by the Government Lottery Office (GLO). The draw will be held in April, he added.

The next step is for SRT Asset Co Ltd, a business arm of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) under the ministry, to hire a consultant to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and prepare bidding documents for selecting contractors for Phase 1 construction across four SRT locations.

The project sites are Bang Sue KM 11 and Thon Buri in Bangkok, the Chiang Rak area in Pathum Thani, and Chiang Mai.

The "Home for Thais" project will feature condos ranging in height from 20 to 42 floors, except in Chiang Mai, where two-storey dwellings will be built.

Phase one will comprise 5,700 units, while phase two will add 7,100 units, with a total of 100,000 units planned and mapped out.

Work is expected to begin this year and be completed next year, he said. The government also plans to expand the project to other provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chon Buri, and Kanchanaburi, in the future.

"The Home for Thais project will be more beneficial to the SRT than renting out the land for commercial purposes, as the SRT will receive immediate land rental fees from each condo owner.

"We believe this project will serve as an economic stimulus to help clear the SRT's billion-baht debt more quickly," said Mr Surapong.