Malaysia seizes boar carcasses near Thai border

One smuggler caught but four others flee after 400kg seizure by Malaysian soldiers

PUBLISHED : 6 Mar 2025 at 11:02

WRITER: Online Reporters

Malaysian soldiers have intercepted 400 kilogrammes of wild boar carcasses that smugglers were attempting to bring into Thailand.

The soldiers took action after spotting goods being loaded onto three boats by five people on the Malaysian bank of the Golok River in Kelantan state, opposite Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat province, at 6.10am on Wednesday, Bernama reported.

The goods turned out to be 400kg of boar carcasses estimated in value at 42,735 ringgit (324,000 baht) by Malaysian authorities, according to the Malaysian news agency.

A Malaysian man and a boat were seized, but four other suspects fled in two boats crossing the river to Sungai Kolok.

The man said the carcasses were supposed to be shipped for sale in Thailand, Bernama added.

