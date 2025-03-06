Canadian found dead from heat on Phuket beach

Listen to this article

Kata beach in Karon district is one of the most popular beaches on Phuket. (Bangkok Post file photo)

PHUKET – An 80-year-old Canadian woman has been found dead on Kata beach on this resort island, with the cause of the death initially said to be heat stroke.

A passerby, identified as Noppadon, told police he first saw the tourist, later identified as Karen Pai, sunbathing with her face down at 10.30am on Wednesday. When he next checked at 1.30pm, he saw that her position had not changed and her body had started to show some green bruises, he said.

Mr Noppadon then notified lifeguards and police.

Police said there were no signs the woman had been physically attacked. A key card for the Kata Palm Resort in Karon district was found among her belongings. She had checked in at the resort alone on Monday and was scheduled to check out on Thursday, police said.

A security camera at the resort showed her leaving her room at 10.23am on Wednesday, police said. She asked resort staff how to get to the beach. Police said she did not look sick in the video.

The forensic department of Vachira Phuket Hospital estimated the woman had died four to six hours before doctors conducted their examination, and that the initial cause was said to be heat stroke.

Police said a detailed autopsy would be performed. They have already contacted the Canadian Embassy to notify the deceased’s family in Canada.